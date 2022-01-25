Barings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,526,249,000 after acquiring an additional 119,371 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.2% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $575.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $631.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.93. The stock has a market cap of $226.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

