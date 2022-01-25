Barings LLC Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $3,873,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.41.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $162.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.22. The company has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.08 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

