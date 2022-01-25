Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Separately, Investec raised shares of Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Barloworld stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. Barloworld has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.19.

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.

