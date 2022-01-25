Beer Money Market Capitalization Achieves $347,373.95 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. Beer Money has a market cap of $347,373.95 and approximately $11,948.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beer Money has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00041974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006594 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 356,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

