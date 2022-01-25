Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Down 6.9%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.65. 8,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,879,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair lowered Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $592.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after buying an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,872 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 588.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 126.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after acquiring an additional 825,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

