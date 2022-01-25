Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of BHLB opened at $29.87 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In other news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

