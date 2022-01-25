Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $227,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $2,155,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Bill.com by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,475,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.38.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

