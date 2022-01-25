Biogen Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $20.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $20.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $20.72.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.75.

Biogen stock opened at $224.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.33. Biogen has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.