Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CAO George C. Clark Sells 9,375 Shares

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BHVN opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.04.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
