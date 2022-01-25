Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CAO George C. Clark Sells 9,375 Shares

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BHVN opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

