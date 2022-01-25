BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sarah Aebersold Sells 332 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sarah Aebersold sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $10,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $2,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

