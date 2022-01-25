Bionomics Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:BNOX) Quiet Period To End on January 25th

Bionomics’ (NASDAQ:BNOX) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 25th. Bionomics had issued 1,622,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $20,031,700 based on an initial share price of $12.35. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

BNOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bionomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

