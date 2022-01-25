Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $167.84 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002416 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $167.84 million and $1.52 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

