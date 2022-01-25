Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 22% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 22% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $167.84 million and $1.52 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016460 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007769 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

