BlackRock Inc. Sells 34,437 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of Texas Pacific Land worth $328,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 45.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $1,022,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,039.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,222.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,299.73. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $785.00 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 2.23.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

