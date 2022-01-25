BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 674,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.38% of MicroStrategy worth $322,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday. boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $595.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $370.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $319.01 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.40.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

