BlockMesh Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One BlockMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockMesh has a total market cap of $266,760.57 and $26,422.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded 92% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BlockMesh

BlockMesh (BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BlockMesh Coin Trading

