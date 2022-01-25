Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

In other news, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino acquired 4,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 1,805 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $25,432.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 14,381 shares of company stock worth $205,534 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.