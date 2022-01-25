Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,138 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 509.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $386.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.