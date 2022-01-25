Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,616.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,861.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,808.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,797.28 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

