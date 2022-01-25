Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,239 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Paychex stock opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

