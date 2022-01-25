Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 221.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,709 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

