B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given Sell Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 560 ($7.56) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BME. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.76) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.77) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 675 ($9.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.98) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.76) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 603.60 ($8.14).

BME stock opened at GBX 554 ($7.47) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 500 ($6.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.79). The firm has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 612.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 589.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.89), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($315,704,263.36).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

