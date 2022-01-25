BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ZAG traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.23. 155,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,787. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.73. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$15.18 and a 12 month high of C$16.53.

