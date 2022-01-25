BMO Capital Markets Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $510.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $499.04.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $462.27 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.97. The company has a market cap of $435.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

