BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

BMO US Put Write ETF stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.72. 5,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,862. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 1-year low of C$14.66 and a 1-year high of C$16.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.72.

