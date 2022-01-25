BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €69.00 ($78.41) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.75) to €52.60 ($59.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €63.00 ($71.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNPQY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.46. 325,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.