BNP Paribas Upgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.
Shares of IHG stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
