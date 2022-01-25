Bokf Na Acquires New Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

