Bokf Na Buys New Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,407 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after buying an additional 654,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 162.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,966,000 after buying an additional 453,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 25.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,242,000 after buying an additional 354,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $136.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

