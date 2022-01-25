Bokf Na Invests $661,000 in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,647,000 after buying an additional 1,271,574 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after buying an additional 5,185,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 791,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE FTCH opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.