Bokf Na Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after buying an additional 1,931,688 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after acquiring an additional 873,205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,590,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after acquiring an additional 123,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

