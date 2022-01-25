Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 44,924 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,722,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,801,000 after acquiring an additional 231,692 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 284,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.