Bokf Na Takes $680,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,554 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $109,271,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after acquiring an additional 386,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $92.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

