Bokf Na Takes $708,000 Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE RLI opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.79. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

