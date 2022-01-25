Bokf Na Takes $764,000 Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $10,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after buying an additional 211,539 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $11,377,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $91.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

