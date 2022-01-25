Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Trading Up 9.2%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) shares were up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 9,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 20,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNEFF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $211.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.35.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.