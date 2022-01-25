Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.63.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded up C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.43. 43,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.71. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.06. The company has a market cap of C$250.68 million and a PE ratio of 1.67.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$64.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

