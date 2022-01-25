Boralex (TSE:BLX) Upgraded to Outperform by CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLX. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.64.

BLX opened at C$33.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.75. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$56.06.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.6293843 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

