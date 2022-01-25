Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 47,552 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 423.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,647.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

ING stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. 153,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

