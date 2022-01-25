Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,591,253. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.85.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.03. 124,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838,077. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

