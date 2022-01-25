Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 777,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. KB Home accounts for 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $30,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after buying an additional 154,533 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,230,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,925. KB Home has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

