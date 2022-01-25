Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 1.6% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.90.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $14.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $520.05. 30,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,276. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $625.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.63. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.33 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

