Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Properties updated its Q1 guidance to $1.72-1.74 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

BXP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.25. 1,071,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,645. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

