Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Separately, Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,529. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 62,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,794,000 after buying an additional 448,536 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after buying an additional 960,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

