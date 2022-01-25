Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Brilliant Earth Group in a research note issued on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02.

In related news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $2,867,546.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,950.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $412,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

