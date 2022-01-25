British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price objective on British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

BTI opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

