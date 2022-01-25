Brokerages Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $11.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $136.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average is $123.22. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

