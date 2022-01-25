Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Announce $17.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $17.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $16.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $18.80. AutoZone posted earnings of $14.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $107.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $103.63 to $111.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $118.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $111.87 to $126.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.61.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO stock traded down $41.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,930.94. 202,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,933. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,970.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,772.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.