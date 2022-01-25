Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $2.14. Cimpress reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 36.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cimpress by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cimpress by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cimpress by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

