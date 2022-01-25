Brokerages Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.67 Million

Brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to announce sales of $48.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Impinj posted sales of $36.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $186.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $189.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $224.44 million, with estimates ranging from $220.12 million to $231.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Impinj stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.20. The company had a trading volume of 443,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,500. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $42,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

